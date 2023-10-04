'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestants sing title track for 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The contestants of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ 2023, Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya have bagged an exciting assignment of singing the title track of new fiction show, 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ has successfully discovered some of the finest gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, and Amanat Ali, among many others.

The season has already started off with a bang. Earlier, Albert Lepcha from West Bengal was the first OG performer to have won a chance to release an original single via Zee Music Co.

And, now, Nishtha and Sneha have brilliantly sung the song for the show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

It beautifully encapsulates the intricate bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, promising to captivate the audience with its soul-stirring vocals and meaningful lyrics.

Talking about the same, Nishtha said:“It was such an honour to mark my playback debut with the title track of ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.”

“I have recorded a song in a professional setup for the first time in my life, and it was nothing short of a dream. I was very excited and nervous before recording the song, but everyone made it comfortable for me,” she added.

Sneha shared: “I was really excited when I was approached to sing the song, that too for a fiction show. It was indeed a first-of-a-kind experience for me, I will never forget the moment I stepped into the studio and learned the nuances of recording.”

“I am glad my hard work and diligence are paying off well. I would like to thank 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', for providing me an opportunity to showcase my talent. I hope I have done justice to it,” she added.

While Nishtha and Sneha’s rendition of ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’s title track will definitely win your heart, the listeners will surely relate to the lyrics of the song as it beautifully touches upon the intricacies of human relationships.

The show takes viewers to Gujarat, where amid a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm will brew within the Rajgaur family of Surat when the youngest bahu - Hetal (Dolphin Dubey) seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu.

This unexpected turn of events will leave Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy), the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together.

With an intense desire to disprove her sister-in-law Hetal’s belief that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’, Ambika, in a landmark decision, will adopt little Kesar (Navika Kotia), a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her - not as a beti but as a bahu.

It airs on Zee TV.

