Rural voters will vote out AAP from Delhi: BJP’s Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections, Delhi BJP on Sunday reached out to rural voters with city unit chief Virendra Sachdeva claiming that villagers who have been denied development in the last 10 years will teach a lesson by defeating the AAP and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the coming polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanganheda Village in Matiala Assembly constituency, Sachdeva said during the last 10 years of AAP rule, villages in Delhi have badly suffered due to poor roads, lack of public transport, no new schools and health services.

Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also addressed the meeting, organised by the local councillor from Chhawla ward Shashi Yadav, and expressed hope that the rural belt of Delhi will herald the change of regime in Delhi in the Assembly election in February.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, Najafgarh District BJP President Ramesh Saukhanda and Najafgarh Zone Chairman Amit Kharkhari along with thousands of local residents and party workers.

Sachdeva said people from the rural belt know that the few development projects that have started in their areas were happening using a special fund of over Rs 523 crore provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under PM Gramodaya Abhiyan.

He said that people of Matiala, who have suffered a lot at the hands of the water mafia, have made up their minds to get rid of the corrupt regime of Kejriwal’s party.

Alka Gurjar said that Matiala and Najafgarh are areas very close to Haryana and people here are aware of the social welfare schemes reaching villages in the neighbouring state while villagers in Delhi are being denied even basic amenities.

Gurjar said that women in rural belts of Delhi engaged in farming have suffered a lot due to the Kejriwal government's apathy and they will ensure a huge defeat for AAP candidates in elections.

In another development, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor urged the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure that the MCD Budget for 2025-26 is presented only as per the provisions mandated under the DMC Act 1957 through the Standing Committee of the civic agency.

BJP spokesperson, in a letter to the Commissioner, reminded him that as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the annual Budget needs to be presented by him before the Standing Committee on or before December 15.

Requesting not to allow a repeat of last year’s lapses, Kapoor said that in 2023 the Standing Committee and Ward Committees were not constituted and under pressure from the then Mayor the MCD Budget for 2024-25 was presented before the General House of the MCD which was bad in law and a violation the DMC Act.

