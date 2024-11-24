‘Ek hai to safe hai’ in shambles as Sambhal unrest reveals BJP’s real politics, says Congress

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress spokesman Pawan Khera targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over violence in Sambhal on Sunday, holding the regime led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "responsible for the unrest".

In a statement issued here, Khera remarked: "In the rule of Yogi Adityanath, where the shameful slogan 'batenge to katenge' was raised, no citizen in Uttar Pradesh is 'SAFE'. This is evident from the highly sensitive and serious events unfolding in Sambhal today. The videos that have emerged showing direct firing on protesters in Sambhal are the disastrous outcome of a well-planned conspiracy by Chief Minister Adityanath and the BJP-RSS. Western Uttar Pradesh, which has been a symbol of harmony and goodwill for years, witnessed the loss of three lives and several injuries due to a conspiracy designed to create unrest."

"We say with full responsibility that the Adityanath administration is directly responsible for the deaths of the victims, and it is only the BJP-RSS that is to blame for igniting communal tensions in Sambhal. The Modi-Yogi government, which views the minority community as second-class citizens, hastily filed a petition in court. It is evident that the administration had fully prepared to somehow create unrest in Sambhal and, through it, in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, during the communal violence in Bahraich, the city was handed over to rioting elements," Khera added.

The Congress spokesman further alleged: “In this entire matter, the BJP neither wanted to conduct a survey nor prevent it; their sole objective was to destroy communal harmony. The failure to take action against the provocative elements accompanying the survey teams clearly shows that after the state by-elections, the Yogi government has intensified the politics of violence and hatred."

He further added: "Questions are being raised about the role of the police and administration, as several innocent lives have been lost in this violence, and more than two dozen people have been injured. Spreading animosity between brothers and igniting communal fires is in the DNA of the BJP-RSS; it is embedded in their very essence."

"On one hand, there is the hollow slogan 'Ek Hai To Safe Hai', on the other, there is the attempt to create differences between communities, using religion as a shield, and taking lives. What kind of message of unity does this convey? On one hand, there is the decade-old lie of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwaas', and on the other, there is the continuous targeting of society based on religious lines in Uttar Pradesh. This is nothing but petty and despicable politics," Khera said.

He accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "systematically destroying" communal harmony and goodwill for "political gain". He condemned it saying this is deeply objectionable. "We appeal to the BJP to prioritise the nation's welfare over its political interests," Khera added.

"We also wish to ask Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath: Will they abide by the statement made by their own leader, Mohan Bhagwat, in June 2022 (even if it was symbolic)? In which he said, 'History is something we cannot change. It was neither created by today's Hindus nor by today's Muslims; it happened in a different time... why see a Shivling in every mosque?... We don't need any more movements now.' Will they honour these words?" Khera stated.

"This is a question that neither Modi Ji, nor Chief Minister Adityanath, nor Mohan Bhagwat Ji has an answer to!" he said, adding, “Our leader, Rahul Gandhi Ji, has consistently spoken about setting up 'a shop of love in the market of hatred.' In this context, we appeal to the people of Sambhal to recognise the politics of hatred, maintain unity and harmony, and take legal steps to safeguard their rights."

Three persons were killed in firing as violence erupted during the court-ordered survey of a mosque in Sambhal district on Sunday, while 20 to 22 policemen and officials were injured.

