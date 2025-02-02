Rupali Ganguly wears her favorite colour outfit on Basant Panchami

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguli recently shared a series of photos on social media, capturing the vibrant celebrations of Saraswati Pujo and Basant Panchami.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a couple of her photos featuring her family members and the cast of her show "Anupamaa." Rupali expressed her excitement about the day, writing, “Saraswati pujo Basant Panchami Officially mere favorite colour yellow ka din Aaj ka din started with Pujo at our Pujo Baadi … then at Dada Baadi and then Baa ki suputri @bataata_vada ki Sagai and finally Mera Anupamaa ka set … sab kuch bhaagam daud mein hua lekin the happiness will linger till next Pujo meet BOLO BOLO SHOROSHOTI MAI KI JOI Also aaj meri maasi ka Happy Birthday hai #pujo #saraswatipuja #yellow #familia #family #friendslikefamily #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

In the images, Ganguly is seen wearing a vibrant yellow-colored saree as she happily poses with her husband Ashwin K. Verma, son Rudransh, and others. In one of the images, the actress is seen striking a pose with her "Anupamaa" co-star Alpana Buch. Some shots show Rupali posing with director Anurag Basu.

Yesterday, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress dropped a candid video sharing what runs through her mind when director explains her ‘emotionally intense scene.’

In the clip, two directors were seen discussing an emotionally intense scene with the actress, who then begins dancing to Daler Mehndi’s song “Sajan Mere Satrangiya.” The video was captioned with the text, “When my directors try to explain an emotionally intense scene to me, followed by "But mera dimaag kal hone wale shoot pe hai.”

Sharing this amusing post, Rupali wrote, “No wonder I work better under your direction! You guys are pro actors and absolutely the bestest @romeshkalra sir & @abhayjadhav dostaa Thank you for being so sporting to do this despite the emotional blackmailing!.”

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in the Star Plus’ popular show "Anupamaa," which has been ruling all TRP charts.

