'The Paradise': Nani collaborates with Srikanth Odela and Anirudh Ravichander for another entertainer

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) SLV Cinemas is all set to treat the fans with another entertainer, "The Paradise", starring Natural Star Nani as the lead. Sharing this announcement on their social media, the makers dropped an intriguing poster with the title of the film.

"The beats of Hyderabad will resonate all across the globe #TheParadise is a ROCKSTAR @anirudhofficial musical...Natural Star @nameisnani in a @srikanthodela_cinema. Shoot begins soon @cherukuri_2005," they wrote in the caption.

Nani also took to X (Previously known as Twitter) and penned, "We are on our hattrick :) This will be Epic. #Paradise is N’Ani’Odela Film Now. Welcome on board dear @anirudhofficial."

Bankrolled under the banner of SLV Cinemas, "The Paradise" will feature music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Resharing the 'Shyam Singha Roy' actor's post, composer Anirudh Ravichander shared, "This one is special. My dear @NameisNani and @odela_srikanth."

The movie brings together three of the biggest names from the South entertainment industry including Natural Star Nani, director Srikanth Odela, and Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander.

"The Paradise" marks Nani's second collaboration with director Srikanth Odela, after the 2023 blockbuster "Dasara", which also marked the filmmaker's debut project.

The shoot of the project is expected to commence shortly. The set of the movie has been placed in Hyderabad. Further details about the cast and crew of "The Paradise" are under wraps for now.

Furthermore, Nani's lineup also includes the third installment in the popular "HIT" franchise, "HIT 3". He will be seen essaying the role of Arjun Sarkaar in his next. Made under the direction of Sailesh Kolanu, the project will see 'KGF' fame Srinidhi Shetty making her Telugu debut.

Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema banner, the cast of the film will also see Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath in secondary roles.

"HIT 3" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on 1st May 2025.

