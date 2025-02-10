Rupali Ganguly unleashes her funny side as she reveals her plans for Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Popular TV Actress Rupali Ganguly recently shared her playful side as she revealed her plans for Valentine's Day.

Ganguly gave fans a glimpse into her celebration plans, adding a humorous twist to the occasion. Taking to her Instagram handle, the' Anupamaa' actress posted a hilarious video of her wherein she is seen enacting to a viral lyrics that says, “yeh rose day, propose day humare kisi kaam ken hi hai, Kahin bhandara hai toh btao.”( This Rose Day, Propose Day are of no use to us, if there's a community feast anywhere, let us know.)

For the caption, Rupali wrote, “Being me What's your Valentine's plan? #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #viralvideos #funnyvideos #valentines.”

In the clip, Ganguly is seen sitting and eating sweets from meethai box.

In her previous post, the actress had invited students to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new initiative, "Pariksha Pe Charcha," which aims to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

The PM will be coming live on 10th February, 2025. Ganguli shared a video where she can be heard saying, “We all have been taught one thing since childhood, exam time means tension time. But imagine, if exams turn into a festival instead of tension. This is exactly what our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is doing. No Prime Minister has ever done this before. He will be communicating directly with the students and getting to know their "Mann ki Baat. This will put a full stop to the exam stress, giving a boost of motivation.”

Posting the video, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress in the caption, “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 – Tayyar Ho? PM Shri @NarendraModi is back to make exams stress-free & fun! **LIVE on 10th Feb, 11 AM** – Don’t miss it!”

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus' popular show "Anupamaa," which has consistently topped TRP charts.

