Rupali Ganguly gets support from Rajan Shahi amid her family dispute

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Director Rajan Shahi has come out in support of Rupali Ganguly amidst her legal dispute going on with her step-daughter Esha Verma.

On Wednesday, Shahi took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo featuring him and Ganguly from the sets of their popular show “Anupamaa.” The director showered praises on the actress, saying she inspires everyone with her hard work, dedication, talent and humility. Rajan wrote, “Rupali, you inspire all of us each day, every moment at DKP/Shahi Productions for your hard work, dedication, talent, honesty, integrity, and humility. Anupamaa, you have created "history," a benchmark and landmark very few can reach or create. Thoo thoo thoo! We have seen behind the scenes all the hard work, challenges, and sacrifices you face with a smile. Your humility as an actress is inspirational to all of us at the Anupamaa team.”

He added, “Walk forward always, as usual, with a smile and confidence, as your daily hard work is your answer to all. The loyalty and dedication to your craft and Anupamaa is exemplary. Proud of you and always with you. Thoo thoo thoo. Best wishes and regards, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai / Anupamaa / AK3 team and unit Entire unit of DKP/Shahi Productions / I Shahi From, Deepa Shahi Rajan and Ishika Shahi And the entire "Team" Anupamaa Thoo thoo thoo.”

Shahi’s post comes after Rupali slapped Esha with a legal notice, seeking Rs 50 crore in damages. Esha Verma, the daughter of Ashwin, has accused the actress of having an extramarital affair with her father. In her now-deleted video, Verma even mentioned feeling "unsafe" around Rupali.

Following the Rs 50 crore defamation suit, Esha Verma deleted all defamatory posts aimed at the actress. She also made her Instagram account private.

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in Rajan Shahi’s popular daily soap “Anupamaa”, which has been dominating the TRP charts since its inception.

