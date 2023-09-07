Rumour mongers warned against spreading 'misinformation' regarding Chehlum procession in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday warned the rumour mongers against spreading misinformation by "incorrectly" depicting videos of the Chehlum procession as a communal protest ahead of the G20 Summit.

“Some social media handles are wrongly projecting videos of the Chehlum procession as a communal protest before G-20 Summit. The Chehlum procession is traditional and carried out with due permission from the law-enforcing agencies. Please do not spread rumours,” said the Delhi Police on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

The Shia Muslim community in Delhi is observing Chehlum on Thursday, which marks the 40th day after Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

This traditional event features the main Chehlum procession, including Tazia and Alam which commenced from Pahari Bhojla at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, partly due to the upcoming G-20 Summit. The organisers plan to hold the procession at Karbala Jor Bagh for burial, with an expected attendance of around 20,000 to 25,000 people, including

women and children.

Some VIPs, including diplomats and ambassadors from Gulf countries, are anticipated to attend the Majlis (religious meeting).

"Before the burial at Karbala, 'Anjuman-e-Haideri' will organise a Majlis for local Shia Muslims around 4 p.m. at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, Jor Bagh.

At approximately 7 p.m., a public meeting will be held to observe Chehlum as an 'anti-terrorism day' at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan.

Following this public meeting, another Majlis will take place, featuring religious discourses delivered by Maulana Kalbe Jawad, a Shia cleric,” said the traffic advisory.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.