Ruling NC rules out Centre imposing conditions for statehood restoration

Srinagar, June 23 (IANS) Reacting to media reports that the Centre would restore statehood to J&K only after imposing conditions, the ruling National Conference (NC) said on Monday that these are deliberate attempts by those enjoying dual governance to create confusion.

Media reports said that the Centre is actively considering the restoration of statehood on two conditions. First, statehood would be restored by August this year, subject to the holding of fresh Assembly elections since the present Legislative Assembly was elected for the Union Territory and not as a state Assembly.

Second, the condition reportedly imposed by the Centre is that the present government completes the five-year term, and after the completion of the present Assembly, statehood would be restored. Then Assembly elections would be held for the new state Assembly.

Reacting to these reports, NC Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, called the media report “an attempt to create confusion.”

He claimed that all political parties, including the PDP, Congress, and even the BJP, are united in demanding statehood as the rightful claim of J&K’s people.

Indirectly targeting the L-G, Sadiq said, “Those enjoying dual government powers are uncomfortable with statehood restoration and are pushing this narrative to maintain control.”

Earlier, the L-G claimed that, except for law and order, all other government departments like education, healthcare, social welfare, forests, roads & buildings, irrigation and flood control, revenue and finance are under the direct control of the Omar Abdullah-headed NC government.

The L-G was reacting to news reports quoting the NC ministers and MLAs saying that they are unable to attend to the problems of the public due to the dual governance system structure.

