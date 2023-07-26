Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as BJP’s adjournment motion turned down

Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) The monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly witnessed moments of ruckus on Wednesday after an adjournment motion moved by BJP MLAs seeking discussion on atrocities against women in the state was turned down.

After the House assembled for the day, fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul moved an adjournment motion and proposed to read it out on the floor of the House. However, it was turned down by Speaker

Biman Banerjee.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators started protesting first within the floor and then staged a walkout in protest. They continued raising slogans within the Assembly premises.

“The Speaker did not allow us to read out the adjournment motion. So we have decided to stage a protest within the Assembly. We want discussions on the floor of the House on the recent incidence of harassment and outrage of modesty of two tribal women at Pakua Hat in Malda district,” Paul told newspersons after staging the walkout.

She also said that in a state where the chief minister is a woman, the Opposition parties are not being allowed to raise an issue in the Assembly on atrocities over women in the state. “The chief minister being a woman is unable to ensure women security in West Bengal,” she said.

“If the ruling Trinamool Congress brings motion in the house on the recent case of atrocities against women Manipur, we will welcome that. But at the same time we also want discussions on the harassment and outrage of modesty

of women in West Bengal. We want an answer. Else our movements on this issue will continue. The ruling party in the state are scared to face questions on issues they are not comfortable with,” Paul said.

