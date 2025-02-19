Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as BJP MLAs stage walkout on tea estate tourism issue

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) The West Bengal Assembly, on Wednesday, witnessed a ruckus as BJP legislators staged a walkout after the Speaker declined their demand for a discussion on an adjournment motion relating to an issue in the state's tea sector.

The adjournment motion was on the recent decision of the state government to use 30 per cent of land allotted to the tea gardens for the purpose of tourism. Opposing the move, BJP’s legislative team wanted to move an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the issue.

However, as the discussion was denied, the BJP legislators started protesting, raising slogans and displaying placards in the House. Later they staged a walkout and continued their protest on the Assembly lawn.

The BJP had been opposing the decision of the state government to allow a portion of the tea garden land for tourism since the beginning. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, is likely to hold a rally in North Bengal on February 23 on various issues related to the tea sector. At the rally, he is expected to launch an attack against the state government on this issue of tea garden land allotment for tourism.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supremo Bimal Gurung is also likely to join the rally.

Debates on the West Bengal Budget proposals for the financial year 2025-26 are scheduled at the Assembly on Wednesday and Thursday. The LoP will not be able to participate in that debate as he was suspended from the House for a month on Monday allegedly because of unruly behaviour.

Participation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the debate on budget proposals in any of the two days is also unlikely.

Meanwhile, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests in front of the state Assembly against the Chief Minister’s comments on the floor of the House on Tuesday where she described Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as “Mrityu Kumbh”.

There were scuffles between the police and ABVP supporters over the latter's protest demonstrations. Finally, protesters were dispersed and some were taken away from the place in police vehicles.

