Amaal Mallik on ‘Patang Ki Dor’ track from 'Inn Galiyon Mein': This song holds a special place in my heart

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in the forthcoming drama, "Inn Galiyon Mein". Adding to the buzz, the makers recently released the primary track from the drama, "Patang Ki Dor".

Composed by Amaal Malik, "Patang Ki Dor" features enchanting lyrics penned by Punarvasu. Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal have lent their melodious voices to the track.

Talking about "Patang Ki Dor", Amaal Mallik stated, “This song holds a special place in my heart. It’s a celebration melody that speaks about pure, innocent love, sprinkled with dreams & a destiny woven like a kite’s thread in the sky. With its heartfelt melody sung by Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal and lyrics by Punarvasu, ‘Patang Ki Dor’ represents a love story of two people from a small town that transcends time. I’m thrilled to have composed this soundtrack and can’t wait for everyone to experience its magic.”

Dropping the song on his IG, Amaal Malik wrote, "#PatangKiDor is a melody that speaks about pure, innocent love sprinkled with dreams & a destiny—woven like a kite’s thread in the sky...It takes us through the journey of 2 young hearts, portrayed by the very talented @avantikadassani and the amazing @thesurrealvivaanshah who come from a small town in India. Feel the magic of a ‘first love’ that seems so strong that you can’t break free from it and you want it to be your last love… Wonderfully sung by @armaanmalik & @palakmuchhal3 , penned by the amazing @kya_yaar_punarvasu & composed by yours truly...Thank you @avinashonly sir for this opportunity to break free from the regular & for helping me create a world that I haven’t done before in my music".

Helmed by Avinash Das, "Inn Galiyon Mein" has been presented by Yadunth Films. Produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav, the project has been co-produced by Jannisar Hussain, and Adarsh Saxena.

Aside from Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah, the movie also stars Jaaved Jaaferi in a key role, along with others.

"Inn Galiyon Mein" is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on February 28 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.