Tamil actor Sarath Kumar praises Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’

Chennai, Feb 19 (IANS) Well known Tamil film actor and political leader Sarath Kumar has congratulated the team of the Hindi film, ‘Chhaava’, which is based on the life of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Taking to his X timeline, Sarathkumar wrote, “On the eve of the birthday of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, watched the valour of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his sacrifice in #Chhaava . Patriotism, valour and quest for swaraj evoked and kindled the emotions of Swaraj. Kudos to the producer, director and the entire team of #Chhaava ”

Sarath Kumar’s appreciation for the film and its makers comes close on the heels of the appreciation expressed by Telugu actor Allu Sirish.

Actor Allu Sirish, who is also the brother of well-known Telugu star Allu Arjun, had showered praises on director Laxman Utekar’s historical, ‘Chhaava’, calling it a ‘mind-blowing film’.

Sirish had gone on to point out that although NCERT text books did not tell much about great Indian kings, people were getting to learn about them through cinema.

Vicky Kaushal’s historical action film “Chhaava” released in theatres on February 14 to positive reviews. The film has been garnering a lot of praise from not just ordinary people but also from stars.

Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical war drama in which Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai.

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Chhaava’ also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb,Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant. The tunes for the movie have been scored by the music maestro, A. R. Rahman and dialogues for the film have been penned by Rishi Virmani. Cinematography for the film is by Saurabh Goswami and editing is by Manish Pradhan.

