Yukti Kapoor on 'Pati Patni Aur Padosan': Challenged me to delve into a spectrum of emotions

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The OTT platform Hungama has come up with another highly anticipated crime thriller, "Pati Patni Aur Padosan". Actress Yukti Kapoor has been roped in to play the protagonist, Pratibha on the show.

"Pati Patni Aur Padosan" unravels the dark, twisted dynamics of marriage, betrayal, and obsession. The show revolves around Pratibha, a curious middle-class housewife from a small town, played by Yukti Kapoor. Her fascination with her enigmatic new neighbor, Sagarika, soon spirals into a dangerous obsession. As she uncovers Sagarika’s sinister past, Pratibha must navigate a web of deception to protect her husband from falling victim to this mysterious stranger’s deadly motives.

Talking about her role as Pratibha, Yukti Kapoor shared, “Stepping into the shoes of a character who is both nurturing and vulnerable, yet resilient in the face of danger, was truly fascinating. Pratibha is an ordinary woman thrust into extraordinary circumstances, challenging me to delve into a spectrum of emotions. The psychological tension and suspense woven into her journey are what captivated me the most.”

She further opened up about collaborating with a talented cast for the show. The actress added, "Charu and Muohit brought their A-game to the show, elevating every scene with their intensity. The layered dynamics between the characters keep the narrative gripping and unpredictable. I can’t wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the suspense and drama of Pati Patni Aur Padosan."

The poster from the show features Yukti Kapoor as Pratibha, posing in a saree with a middle-class colony in the backdrop.

Made under the direction of Raaj Shetty, "Pati Patni Aur Padosan" also features Charu Mehra and Muohit Joushi in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Pati Patni Aur Padosan" will be streaming exclusively on Hungama from February 20th, 2025.

