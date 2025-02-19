Hyderabad doctors remove pen cap stuck in man’s lungs for 21 years

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad removed a pen cap from the lungs of a man, who had accidentally ingested it 21 years ago.

The 26-year-old from Karimnagar recently approached a hospital due to persistent cough and unexplained weight loss.

According to Dr. Shubhakar Nadella, Consultant Clinical and Interventional Pulmonologist, KIMS Hospital, the youth’s condition worsened significantly over the last 10 days, making it difficult for him to sleep.

"When the patient arrived, we conducted a CT scan, which showed a lump-like structure inside his lungs. We initially assumed it was an obstruction causing his persistent cough. However, during the procedure, we discovered that it was actually a pen cap lodged inside,” he said.

“Midway through the procedure, we called in his elder brother and asked if he had ever swallowed anything as a child. That’s when he recalled that, at the age of five, he had accidentally swallowed a pen cap. At that time, he was taken to a doctor, who conducted an examination but found nothing abnormal, assuming that the foreign object had naturally passed out of the body,” explained the doctor.

The procedure to remove the pen cap took nearly three hours.

Using a flexible bronchoscopy, the doctors carefully removed the tissue buildup, lymph nodes, and muscle formations around the object.

“Once the surrounding area was cleared, we successfully extracted the pen cap. The prolonged presence of a foreign body had caused lung damage, but we managed to restore the affected area with antibiotic treatment. The patient has now fully recovered," said Dr. Nadella.

He emphasised the importance of timely medical intervention in such cases.

"Leaving foreign objects inside the body for an extended period is extremely dangerous. If the patient had delayed medical treatment further, the lung tissue would have been completely damaged, requiring surgical removal of the affected section.”

The doctor said parents must be vigilant when their children are playing and observe what they put in their mouths.

If a child accidentally swallows any object, immediate medical attention is necessary to prevent severe complications, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.