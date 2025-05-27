RS polls to influence 2026 TN Assembly election alliances, DMK likely to nominate Kamal Hassan

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) The upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for June 19 and officially notified by the Election Commission of India, could significantly shape the contours of political alliances in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

While the DMK-led INDIA bloc appears to have a fairly settled understanding on seat-sharing, the situation remains fluid in the AIADMK camp.

Speculation continues over which allies the principal opposition party might accommodate. Key names doing the rounds include PMK’s Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth or her son Vijaya Prabhakaran and -- though considered a remote possibility -- a potential gesture towards the BJP.

Sources indicate that AIADMK is expected to retain one of the two Rajya Sabha seats for itself.

In the DMK camp, highly placed sources revealed that the party high command is likely to renominate senior advocate P. Wilson and sitting MP M.M. Abdulla -- two of the six Rajya Sabha MPs whose terms will end in July.

Significantly, the DMK is also expected to honour its earlier promise to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor-politician Kamal Haasan by nominating him to the Rajya Sabha.

He is likely to replace incumbent LPF trade union leader Shanmugham.

While there were some tensions between DMK and MNM ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance appears to be back on track. However, the party’s stance toward another ally -- the MDMK -- remains unclear.

Party patriarch Vaiko is reportedly lobbying hard for a Rajya Sabha seat, but Chief Minister M.K. Stalin may not be inclined to accommodate the demand this time.

“If the Chief Minister remains firm and declines Vaiko’s request, one of the DMK aspirants could receive a big opportunity,” a senior DMK leader told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Within the DMK, competition is also heating up for a potential fourth seat. Senior leaders like R.S. Bharathi, the party’s Organising Secretary, and former MP and spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan are actively lobbying for nominations.

With alliance dynamics in flux and critical decisions pending, the June 19 Rajya Sabha election is expected to serve as a bellwether for emerging political realignments in Tamil Nadu.

