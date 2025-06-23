Rs 8,284 crore credited in Telangana farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bharosa

Hyderabad, June 12 (IANS) The Telangana government has so far credited Rs.. 8,284.66 crore into the bank accounts of 67.01 lakh farmers under Rythu Bharosa, the investment support scheme for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said Rs 513.83 crore was credited on Monday, taking the total disbursement to over Rs 8,284 crore.

The minister said farmers owning less than 15 acres of land received the amount on Monday.

The state government on June 12 started crediting the amount in the farmers’ accounts towards investment support for the rainy season.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced that Rs 9,000 crore will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers in nine days.

On the first day, funds were released for farmers having up to two acres of land.

Meanwhile, Nageswara Rao announced on Monday that a meeting to mark the completion of Rythu Bharosa will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

He reviewed the arrangements for the celebrations at a meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and top officials of various ministers.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers will attend the meeting.

The Agriculture Minister said the state government was extending every assistance to farmers, as its objective is to see the farmer as a king.

He stated that Rs 9,000 crore were credited in the farmers’ accounts before they started sowing operations.

He mentioned that the government has already waived farm loans of 25 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore. He claimed that this was the second-highest farm loans waived after Rs 70,000 crore waived across the country when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister.

Under Rythy Bharosa, farmers get annual financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per acre of arable land. The assistance is provided in two instalments for two crop seasons.

Launched in January this year, Rythu Bharosa replaced the Rythu Bandhu scheme of the previous BRS government, under which farmers were getting Rs 10,000 per acre annually.

