Rs 5 lakh theft at Kerala’s high security jail cafeteria

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (IANS) A shocking theft has been reported from the 'Food for Freedom cafeteria', run by inmates near the Poojappura Central Jail, considered to be the most high-security prison in the state.

The jail is located in the heart of the state capital city, and the theft came to light early Monday.

According to initial estimates, close to Rs five lakh was stolen after miscreants broke open the cafeteria door, accessed the office room, and looted cash kept in a locker.

The money was reportedly meant to be deposited in the treasury on Monday.

What makes the incident alarming is that the cafeteria is located in a high-security zone right next to the Central Jail.

Police suspect that the theft was carried out by someone familiar with the premises and the way collections were stored.

The theft came to light early Monday morning, after which the Poojappura police were informed.

While police have begun reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas, the cafeteria itself did not have surveillance cameras installed, a lapse that has raised serious questions.

The stolen money is believed to include three days’ worth of collections from Friday’s public holiday and the busy weekend that followed.

This is not the first security breach at Poojappura jail.

Just a few months ago, equipment worth around Rs five lakh was allegedly stolen from the jail’s solar power plant, where nearly 300 unused batteries were dismantled.

Despite registering a case then, the police have not been able to nab any suspects.

The Food for Freedom cafeteria, located right in front of the Central Jail, was launched to showcase the skills of inmates, beginning with the popularity of “jail chapatis” that once became a household name in Kerala.

Introduced in 2011 under then DGP Alexander Jacob and later expanded into a cafeteria model, the initiative has been hailed as a reformist step.

However, the recent theft has now cast a shadow over the security framework of such projects.

Poojappura jail, which houses over 1,500 inmates despite a sanctioned capacity of just 700, has long struggled with staff shortages and overcrowding.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.