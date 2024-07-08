Rs 38.25 crore cyber fraud committed across India, reveal Gurugram Police

Gurugram, July 8 (IANS) The cyber crime teams of Gurugram Police have arrested 28 cyber criminals including six women who defrauded people in 10,472 complaints worth Rs 38.25 crore, police said.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cybercrime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 38.25 crore and around 10,472 complaints were registered against them across India.

In connection with this, out of 10,472 complaints, 540 were converted into cases which were registered across India. Out of 540 cases, 26 cases were registered against them in different cyber crime police stations in Gurugram.

"The accused used to defraud people in the name of investing in share market, task-based job, online loans, online ticket booking and offered lucrative offers to the victims and duped them," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (South) said.

The police also recovered Rs 27,000 and 15 mobile phones, 95 SIM cards and three laptops used in the crime.

Further action is being taken regularly on the information obtained by examining the devices recovered from the arrested cyber fraudsters by the police, he said.

