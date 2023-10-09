Rondon on target as River Plate go top

Buenos Aires, Oct 9 (IANS) A first-half goal from Venezuela international striker Salomon Rondon fired River Plate to a 1-0 home win over Talleres Cordoba in Argentina's Primera Division.

The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute when the ball ricocheted into the back of the net off Rondon's right hip after goalkeeper Guido Herrera failed to grasp a Paulo Diaz header, reports Xinhua.

Talleres had several chances to equalize but could not find a way past River goalkeeper Franco Armani, who made eights saves.

The result saw River Plate usurp Independiente at the top of Group A with 16 points from eight outings while Talleres are sixth, five points off the pace.

In other Primera Division fixtures on Sunday, Gimnasia drew 1-1 at Instituto, Union Santa Fe secured a 1-0 home win over Sarmiento and Platense prevailed 2-1 at Racing Club.

