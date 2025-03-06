Role of younger generation important in promoting cultural heritage: Smriti Irani

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Former Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, said on Thursday that the role of the younger generation is important in promoting cultural heritage.

“If we keep our cultural heritage connected to the retail industry, we will not only preserve it for future generations but also help it gain the global recognition it truly deserves. The international handicrafts market is worth nearly a thousand billion dollars, yet India’s share, according to 2023-2024 data, is only Rs 32,000 crores. India has immense potential to contribute more significantly to the global handicrafts market,” she said during the inauguration ceremony of PDKF’s Artisan Collective, organised by the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF) at City Palace.

The event brings together over 50 women artisans and entrepreneurs from across India, showcasing a diverse range of heritage crafts, contemporary designs, and sustainable businesses. These include Kerala craft, Blue Pottery, Kalighat painting, Appliqué embroidery, Panja Durrie weaving, Bhujodi handloom, and Lac bangles.

Smriti Irani expressed her appreciation for the younger generation, who are making commendable efforts to promote and elevate traditional crafts. She highlighted the historic courtyard of the City Palace as a fitting venue for this celebration, given its deep-rooted association with art, culture, and valour.

Irani also shared her honour in being part of the event, celebrating the incredible artistry and craftsmanship that define India’s rich heritage.

Irani emphasised that in today’s AI-driven era, where countries worldwide are racing towards technological advancements, India is distinguishing itself by integrating its rich civilisation and cultural heritage with technology within a democratic framework.

She further noted that the Indian government has issued special identity cards to nearly 30 lakh handicraft artisans, including 14 lakh women, enabling them to access financial support from banks, credit agencies, and other financial institutions.

The three-day event was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony by Smriti Irani, General Secretary of PDKF, Princess Gauravi Kumari; H.H. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh; and Founder of the Republic of Zoofari, Akanksha Mittal.

Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, General Secretary of PDKF, highlighting the mission of PDKF’s Artisan Collective to empower women artisans and preserve India’s rich craft heritage, shared that the inspiration for this initiative comes from the skilled women artisans themselves.

With artisans representing over 12 states, she described the collective as a testament to the power of women-led entrepreneurship, enabling them to evolve into craft-preneurs, establish their own markets, and showcase their talents on a global stage.

