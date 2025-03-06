L-G unveils 20-acre valley of flowers on Yamuna banks, asks Delhiites to enjoy spring

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Taking another step towards making Delhi a ‘City of Flowers’, Lt Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday unveiled a breathtaking sea of golden calendula spread across 20 acres at Yamuna Vatika on the river floodplains and invited citizens to enjoy the spring.

Releasing a video of L-G’s visit to Yamuna Vatika, Raj Niwas officials wrote on social media: "These aren't some European Flower Fields or a Himalayan Valley of Flowers, its Spring in Delhi, and with it, a breathtaking sea of golden Calendula spread across 20 acres at Yamuna Vatika!”

“Once a barren encroached floodplain and garbage dumping site this vibrant floral paradise is now a testament to @official dda DDA's remarkable efforts in ecological restoration under the guidance of Hon’ble @LtGovDelhi VK Saxena,” it said.

Come, witness the magic of nature in full bloom and soak in the beauty of Delhi’s very own flower fields, said the post, sharing the beautiful valley of flowers developed on river floodplains.

On Friday, LG Saxena is scheduled to inaugurate the Amrut Biodiversity Park on the river bank. He would be accompanied by East Delhi MP and Minister of State Harsh Malhotra and Laxmi Nagar legislator Abhay Verma.

Earlier at the inauguration of NDMC’s flower show, L-G Saxena had vowed to make the Capital a ‘City of Flowers’ as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants the Capital to be the most beautiful.

“In the past 10 days, I have inaugurated four such flower shows and events and in the coming days we will make the city more beautiful,” he said on March 1.

In a message on social media platform X, he wrote, “Spring is in the air, and flowers are blooming across Delhi — on streets, in parks, and in vibrant floral festivals, transforming the city into a spectacle of colours.”

“Visited the NDMC Flower Festival 2025 at Central Park, Connaught Place today. It beautifully showcases Delhi’s rich floral diversity, bringing together nature lovers and enthusiasts to celebrate the city’s blooming splendour. From radiant marigolds and delicate petunias to fragrant roses and exotic orchids, Delhi is on its way to truly becoming a 'City of Flowers’,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.