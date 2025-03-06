Himachal University students to sign anti-drug pledge

Shimla, March 6 (IANS) Students seeking admission to Himachal Pradesh University will be required to sign an anti-drug pledge, state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said at the 35th court meeting of the university on Thursday.

He also asked the university administration to raise awareness on drugs among parents through letters and emails. Governor Shukla highlighted the need for collective efforts to restore the glory of the university and stressed the urgency of addressing the issue of drug abuse at the college level.

During the meeting, the Governor approved the annual reports for 2021-22 and 2022-23, as well as the annual accounts for 2018-19.

Expressing concern over the absence of several members in the court meeting, he directed that his displeasure be conveyed to the individuals concerned.

The Governor emphasised that the primary responsibility of the university court is to determine comprehensive policies and programmes for the institution and to propose standards and suggestions that ensure the university's growth and improvement.

He expressed hope the suggestions made by members would significantly contribute to the university's progress.

Governor Shukla engaged in an in-depth discussion on various issues, including quality education and innovation, moral education and Indian culture, a drug-free Himachal, employment-oriented education and entrepreneurship, environmental conservation and sustainable development, digital education and technological empowerment, research and innovation, and sports and physical education.

He also instructed the university administration to present annual reports and prepare annual accounts in a time-bound manner.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor S.P. Bansal briefed the Governor on the university's developmental activities, new initiatives, and achievements.

He also apprised the Governor that the university currently has around 8,000 campus-based students and approximately 1,300 PhD. scholars.

He also mentioned the university has mobilised resources around Rs 123 crore from various sources and is actively working on research work and implementation of the National Education Policy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.