Become an active partner in campaign against drugs: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave a call to people to become active partners in the campaign against drugs so that this scourge can be completely wiped out from the state.

Addressing a gathering after launching the City Surveillance and Management System, the Chief Minister said the government has launched a major crackdown against drugs.

He said this meticulously planned campaign has been launched to snap the supply line of drugs, put the drug peddlers behind the bars and ensure the rehabilitation of the drug addicts.

Mann thanked the people for giving an overwhelming response to the anti-drug campaign, but he said this war cannot be won without the active support of people.

The Chief Minister urged the people to share information about the drug smugglers who are involved in the heinous crime of smuggling of drugs, adding that exemplary action will be ensured against them.

He said the properties of the drug smugglers acquired through drug money are being razed and confiscated as a part of the mega drive launched by the government.

Mann said the drive against drugs will continue till a single ounce of this scourge is present in the state. Listing out the pro-people initiatives taken by the government, the Chief Minister said more than 51,000 youths have got government jobs, 90 per cent households are getting zero bill, more than 2.5 crore people have got free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics, besides other initiatives.

He said, apart from fulfilling all guarantees promised to people, the government has also done several works which were never promised to them.

Mann said they are here to serve the people and are not from a political background, due to which they are fulfilling every word made to the people.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched a first-of-its kind initiative in the country, a dedicated Sadak Surakhya Force to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the state and national highways.

