Sr women's hockey nationals: Telangana, Bengal, Jharkhand win on Day 6

Panchkula, March 6 (IANS) Teams from Telangana, Bengal, and Jharkhand secured comprehensive wins in their respective matches on Day 6 of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women’s National Championship 2025, which witnessed some enthralling encounters here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Telangana Hockey defeated the Hockey Association of Bihar 5-2. Komal Gurjar (12’, 50’, 55’) scored a hat-trick for Telangana Hockey. Pooja Rathod (13’) and Mundari Sumi (43’) scored one goal each for their side to take the lead in the game. On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21’) and Nutan Topno (36’) scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar.

In the next match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1. Neelu Dadiya (11’) scored the first goal of the match and the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, in an interesting turn of events, captain Anjna Dungdung (58’) scored an equaliser in the final minutes of the game, making sure that they were going to be goalless in the game. Selestina Horo (59’) also scored another goal just before the final whistle and secured a remarkable victory in the closely contested game.

In the next match in Division ‘A', ’ Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 3-1. Sanjna Horo (21’), captain Albera Rani Toppo (36’), and Nirali Kujur (48’) scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand. In response, Antim (47’) scored the consolation goal for Hockey Mizoram.

Also, Hockey Maharashtra will face Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Haryana will be competing against the Hockey Association of Odisha in Division ‘A’, later on Thursday.

Earlier, on the fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2025, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious in Division ‘A’ matches, while Hockey Uttarakhand won their Division ‘B’ game at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium, Panchkula.

