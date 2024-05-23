Robust policies spurred tech innovations under PM Modi: Lakshmi Puri

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Robust government policies have greatly enhanced the entrepreneurial spirit and spurred technological innovations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, said on Thursday.

Lakshmi Puri said that “it is imperative that the government be voted back for continued progress needed to get us to our developed country destiny”.

In a post on X, she said she was honoured to co-host the leaders of Technological Innovations Driving Entrepreneurship (TIDE) at the ‘Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan’ event earlier this week.

“As the atmosphere buzzed with vibrant energy and enthusiasm, signalling a collective eagerness to maintain the dynamic momentum of transformation, top IT professionals, innovators, startup leaders, and intellectuals converged, all committed to the shared goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” said Lakshmi Puri, the wife of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The innovators and founders affirmed that “enlightened policies had greatly enhanced the entrepreneurial spirit and spurred technological innovations under PM Modi”.

At the event anchored by Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, innovators and technocrats said initiatives such as Atal Innovation Mission, Start-up India, Stand-Up India and Digital India have resulted in the transformation of the Indian economy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.