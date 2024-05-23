Explosions rock factory in Maha's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra), May 23 (IANS) A series of explosions followed by a fire ripped through a private chemical company located in the MIDC complex in Dombivali town in Thane district on Thursday.

The chain explosions were so huge that nearby houses shook, glass panes were shattered and terrified locals rushed out onto the streets, an eye-witness said.

Minutes later, a huge fire erupted in the factory and thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing in the air even as half a dozen fire-tenders, water tankers and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

There were unconfirmed reports of at least five persons being injured in the blasts-cum-blaze in the factory, said a local.

More details were awaited.

