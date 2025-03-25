RJD targets Nitish Kumar with provocative poster over Waqf Bill, NRC

Patna, March 25 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has put up a provocative poster slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The poster, placed by Sanju Kohli, RJD woman leader and former district councillor of Makhdumpur, Gaya outside party leader Rabri Devi's residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, showed CM Nitish greeting a Muslim cleric.

The poster read: "Tum To Dhokhebaj Ho, Wada Karke Bhul Jate Ho. (You are a cheater; you forget your promises)."

"I will take your vote but not stand with you on NRC and Waqf Bill with you," it read.

The poster comes amid growing discontent among Muslim organisations which recently boycotted CM Nitish's Iftar party at his official residence 1 Anne Marg on Sunday.

The boycott signalled dissatisfaction with CM Nitish's policies, particularly on the Waqf Bill and NRC, which many from the minority community perceive as anti-Muslim.

The RJD, through this poster, seems to be positioning itself as the "true voice" of minorities, attempting to solidify its traditional MY (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank.

On Monday evening, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad organised a grand Iftar party at Abdul Bari Siddiqui's residence, which was attended by several Muslim community members.

By putting up the poster shortly after the Iftar, the RJD aims to reinforce that CM Nitish's secular image is being questioned.

However, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar slammed the RJD Chief, saying that the iftar party thrown by him lost the glory as his friend (Congress) avoided it.

"No colleagues no friends. Nobody wants to be a partner in your Karma," Neeraj Kumar said, slamming Lalu.

Neeraj Kumar said that Lalu's son has also distanced himself from the RJD chief and the latter has been sidelined.

The recent political moves, including Iftar politics and controversial posters, comes ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

