RJD criticises JD-U for demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar

Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) The RJD on Saturday criticised JD-U after they demanded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, for the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“JD-U is frustrated. They have lost mental balance,” RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

Tiwari pointed out that the demand highlights ongoing pressure within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, particularly from the BJP to remove Nitish Kumar from the position of Chief Minister.

He argued that JD-U workers, through such public gestures, are putting pressure on the BJP. Tiwari termed the JD-U demand as "madness," suggesting that the JD-U actions might inadvertently diminish Nitish Kumar's stature rather than enhance it.

“The irony lies in the fact that JD-U is appealing to its own government, where Nitish Kumar is an ally of the BJP, indicating the underlying tension between JD-U and the BJP regarding Kumar’s leadership,” Tiwari said.

He also criticised the JD-U for prioritising political gestures over the welfare of the people of Bihar.

He highlighted that while the state faces severe challenges due to floods, the government has failed to provide adequate relief to the victims. “Instead, JD-U workers are focused on promoting their leader and are demanding Bharat Ratna,” he said.

Tiwari pointed out that JD-U seems disconnected from the immediate concerns of the flood-affected population and is more preoccupied with political manoeuvring.

He claimed that the JD-U leaders indulged in the poster campaign to deflect or resist internal pressure.

Earlier, just before the JD-U’s executive meeting, General Secretary Chotu Sing placed a poster outside the party headquarters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar.

