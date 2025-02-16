River systems similar to blood vessels of our body, says UP CM at 'Faith of Kumbh' conclave

Prayagraj, Feb 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that more than 52 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela.

This has been the largest congregation in human history for a religious event.

Speaking at the inauguration of a climate conclave that saw the role of religious leaders in environmental protection and climate change mitigation, CM Yogi Adityanath "emphasised saving nature as it faces dire challenges like pollution, over-extraction, and climate change".

He expressed concern over the drying of rivers and called for urgent collective action to rejuvenate the rivers and their ecosystem.

"River systems are similar to the blood vessels of our body. If the vessels get choked, or toxic, the body will die. And if the tributaries and the rivers get toxic or choked, they will die," he said and asked the faith leaders, scientists, and researchers how can we control the siltation and pollution of the rivers.

The Chief Minister said the government has channelised and dredged the Sangam bank by adopting mechanical methods.

"The flow of the river at Triveni Sangam has multiplied."

Triveni Sangam is a sacred confluence of three rivers -- the Ganges, the Yamuna, and the 'mystical' Saraswati.

Triveni Sangam is located in Prayagraj.

Officials told IANS that ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 the three streams of the Ganga were unified into a single flow which made Sangam more than just a river, a lifeline for millions of people, a symbol of cultural and spiritual heritage, besides a crucial ecological system that sustains life.

CM Yogi Adityanath said the government has carried out several sapling plantation drives to increase the forest cover.

"A total of 210 crore saplings were planted across the state in eight years with the survival rate of 70-80 per cent," the Chief Minister added.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ban on single-use plastics.

Advocating for the need to save nature as its deterioration leads to the abnormal rise in natural calamities, CM Yogi Adityanath said two years ago 90 people died owing to lightning in just a few hours from Mirzapur (in Uttar Pradesh) to Bihar.

"We have installed weather early warning systems, but more need to be installed."

The Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual gathering, hosted the first-ever conclave.

Organised by the state Directorate of Environment and supported by the environment research organisation, iFOREST, the event titled 'Faith of Kumbh and Climate Change' saw more than 1,000 participants and 30 speakers representing religious institutions, government bodies, civil society, and academia.

The climate conclave comes at a time when climate change and environmental degradation are intensifying globally.

With its deep connection to sacred rivers and spiritual traditions, the Kumbh Mela offers an extraordinary platform to influence societal consciousness.

Seeing this as the perfect opportunity to galvanise climate action, the Uttar Pradesh government organised the event.

"Our Upanishads teach us that the entire world is a creation of the Almighty. We should use it, not exploit it. "Vasudaiva Kutumbakam" sees the world as one. Our rivers, animals, forests, every life form in this entire ecosystem not only take but give back to the environment. Even the small creatures like bees give back," said Swami Mukundananda, Founder, Jagadguru Kripalu Yog Trust.

"At a time like this, when climate crisis is impacting every part of the world, religious and spiritual leaders must play a pivotal role in inspiring sustainable practices and climate action," said Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary, while releasing the 'Mahakumbh Declaration on Climate Change'.

The conclave seeks to bridge the sacred and the sustainable, recognising that faith communities, with their moral authority and grassroots reach, are indispensable allies in the fight against the climate crisis.

"We have worshipped the creator for so long, let us not forget the creation. We must preserve and protect it. If we go on like this, we will neither have the Ganga nor the Yamuna. These will be mere stories. Our nation can only progress if our environment progresses," said Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Paramarth Niketan.

"Religion and faith hold immense power to influence society. Climate action cannot succeed unless it resonates culturally and emotionally with the masses. Unlike scientists or policymakers, faith leaders know how to take a message to the people," said Chandra Bhushan, President and CEO of iFOREST.

A cornerstone of the conclave is the Uttar Pradesh government's pledge to "green" religious institutions.

The state envisions religious centres and shrines becoming models of sustainability. This includes installing solar panels, implementing rainwater harvesting systems, recycling waste, banning single-use plastics, and creating green zones around sacred spaces.

The state's pledge also includes funding faith-based organisations to promote environmental and climate education, campaigns, and actionable practices.

Initiatives like eco-friendly pilgrimages, green festivals, and sustainable temple management can reduce the carbon footprint of religious practices.

