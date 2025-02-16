Crowded railway stations across nation amid Maha Kumbh rush; authorities struggle with devotees' influx

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj draws closer to its conclusion, railway stations across Northern India are witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees, with long queues, overcrowded platforms, and heavy rushes in trains.

The situation has raised concerns about crowd management and safety, with several stations struggling to cope with the swelling numbers of pilgrims.

New Delhi Railway Station, which witnessed a tragic stampede late on Saturday, has heightened security measures.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation.

With the Maha Kumbh nearing its end, passengers from all over the country are flocking to the capital to travel to Prayagraj, resulting in congestion.

DDU Junction, located in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, is also experiencing a massive crowd of pilgrims heading to Prayagraj.

The situation has been exacerbated due to Sunday, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and railway staff working round the clock to manage the sea of passengers. Although special trains have been arranged for the Maha Kumbh, many travellers could not board due to overcrowded trains.

Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi witnessed a similar scene, with a large crowd of passengers this morning, creating difficulties for authorities to maintain order.

In Varanasi, another key stop for devotees, the Varanasi Cantt Station is grappling with heavy passenger inflow after the Maha Kumbh Snan. Authorities have ramped up their efforts to manage the crowd, but the situation remains tense as more devotees arrive in the city.

Prayagraj has also been a focal point, with local police working to handle the visitors' rush. However, concerns about overcrowding and the safety of passengers persist as trains to the city are fully booked or packed beyond capacity.

Meanwhile, reports of negligence have surfaced at Kanpur Central Railway Station, where overcrowded trains heading towards Sangam have been a cause of concern. Passengers have been forced to sit in bathrooms or hang from windows, leading to frustration and complaints about the lack of proper arrangements.

As the Maha Kumbh festival nears its conclusion, authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure the safety and smooth travel of millions of devotees who are flocking to key pilgrimage sites. The situation continues to require constant attention as railway stations across Northern India prepare for an even greater surge in passengers over the coming days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.