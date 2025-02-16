Akshay Choubey on his show 'Pyar Ka Professor': It has got that madcap energy

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Director Akshay Choubey's show "Pyar Ka Professor" is now streaming on Amazon MX Player. The maker recently shared a few titbits about his new drama.

Akshay Choubey shared, "Pyar Ka Professor was actually called Wo-manipulation during development, but yeah, we needed something more massy—something that clicks with a wider audience. So, here we are. It’s a show set in Delhi, diving into modern relationships and all the madness that comes with them. At the heart of it, you’ve got a body language coach who moonlights as a pick-up artist, teaching Delhi boys the ‘mental’ game of seduction. But the real fun starts when the master himself gets caught in the messiest situations. It’s got that madcap energy in its execution—totally unfiltered."

He was further asked, "Your previous shows, such as Code M and Rakshak, have garnered critical acclaim. What inspired you to explore a new genre with Pyar Ka Professor, which blends romance, drama, and politics?".

To this, he replied, "Honestly, action as a genre just kinda happened. It wasn’t planned. My love for it and my experience assisting Anubhav Sinha during his action phase gave me the confidence to dive into it. But at my core, I’ve always wanted to make content in drama, romance, and quirky fun spaces. I’ve literally poured in everything I learned from assisting Dibakar Banerjee on Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! to make this one a fun yet meaningful watch."

Shedding light on the most challenging aspect of directing "Pyar Ka Professor", Akshay Choubey revealed, "I wouldn’t say it was challenging, but yeah, some parts needed more effort—especially when the protagonists are forced to confront their present realities as the show nears its climax. But having talented actors like Pranav, Mahesh Bhai, Babla Sir, Alisha, and Sandeepa—who all understand improv—made it easier. A lot of those key scenes were done in that raw, unscripted space where we played off real, organic conversations rather than sticking to written dialogue. It’s not the easiest way to shoot, but when it lands, it really makes you feel like you’re in someone’s private moment. That’s the kind of realism we were chasing."

"Pyar Ka Professor" brings together a dynamic cast, including Sandeepa Dhar, Pranav Sachdeva, and Mahesh Balraj.

