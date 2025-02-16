Marco OTT: Deleted Scenes Released, Uncut Version Coming Soon

Unni Mukundan’s much-awaited film Marco is now available for streaming on Sony LIV in multiple languages, including Telugu. However, due to regulatory restrictions and an advisory from the Ministry of Broadcasting, the uncut version of the film has not been released. Complaints about the film’s intense violence led to this decision.

To compensate, the makers have started releasing deleted scenes on their official YouTube channel. A fight sequence featuring Unni Mukundan and Riyaz Khan has already been shared, and more scenes are expected in the coming days. The filmmakers have also promised to release the uncut version in the future and encouraged viewers to watch the theatrical cut, now available on digital platforms.

Marco is currently streaming on Sony LIV and will be available on Aha from February 21, 2025, in the Telugu version. The film features a talented cast, including Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, and Theresa. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur.