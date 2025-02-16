Champions Trophy: Pakistan have match-winners, but face equally huge problems (SWOT Analysis)

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner, with every team hoping to hit the ground running when the eight-team tournament begins from February 19. One such team that would be the cynosure of everyone’s eyes will be host Pakistan, captained by Mohammad Rizwan.

They enter the competition as defending champions, after winning the last edition held in 2017 in England. But do they shape up as one of the strong contenders to win the title? Here’s a SWOT analysis from IANS of the Pakistan team that is set to begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Strength: Pakistan possess players who can be game-changers on a particular day. Fakhar Zaman, back in the ODI team after the 2023 World Cup, can change the game around in a jiffy. If Babar Azam discovers his good form, then Pakistan will surely feel good about posting a huge total.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha are in great touch which augurs well for Pakistan. Their pace-heavy attack comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf (if fit for the tournament) and Mohammad Hasnain adds the reliability and winning factor to the team.

Weakness: With Saim Ayub out due to an ankle fracture and Abdullah Shafique omitted due to poor form, Pakistan have a new-look opening combination with Fakhar and Babar, which hasn’t fired so far. With the first ten overs being crucial to post a big total, the Fakhar-Babar opening combination is a weak link.

Moreover, Pakistan left everyone baffled by picking one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed, who is injury-prone. With neither Sufiyan Muqeem nor Shadab Khan picked, it means Pakistan’s squad balance is a bit off. The lower order of Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah is another weak link as they haven’t done anything substantial at the international level.

Opportunity: Pakistan last hosted a multi-nation cricket tournament when the 1996 World Cup was on, including the final held in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Now 29 years later, Pakistan are back to being the host for an ICC event via the return of the Champions Trophy.

Though Pakistan will host 11 out of 15 matches in its three renovated venues in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi, it is still a considerable achievement for a country who hasn’t hosted big-ticket sporting events due to violent acts, especially the March 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan Test team.

If Pakistan step up in both on and off-field activities during the Champions Trophy, it can pave the way for more sporting events to come its way in a country which has been battling economic and political instability.

Threat: As the hosts’ of the Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s performances will be closely watched by people at home and all over the world. While teams can thrive under this pressure, it can also cause them to crumble under it and make an early exit from the competition. With Pakistan carrying that unpredictable tag, it means their performances can go either way and that’s a big threat for them.

