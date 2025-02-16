Gujarat local body elections underway, BJP wins 215 seats unopposed

Ahmedabad, Feb 16 (IANS) Voting for the Gujarat local body elections began at 7 a.m. on Sunday and will continue until 6 p.m., with counting scheduled for Tuesday. The elections cover Junagadh Municipal Corporation, 68 municipalities, and three taluka panchayats.

This is the first local body election since the Gujarat government announced 27 per cent OBC reservation in municipalities and panchayats in 2023.

However, even before voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured 215 seats unopposed, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of the total contested seats.

Reports indicate that these seats saw only one candidate left in the fray after others withdrew their nominations, eliminating the need for a contest. This leaves a total of 5,084 candidates still in the electoral race across the state.

Among BJP’s unopposed victories, 196 seats belong to municipalities, 10 to district and taluka panchayats, and nine to Junagadh Municipal Corporation. The party gained these seats after rival candidates withdrew their nominations, paving the way for uncontested wins.

To ensure peaceful and fair elections, the Election Commission and local authorities have implemented strict security measures. Police personnel have been deployed at polling stations, and enhanced monitoring systems have been put in place to oversee the voting process.

Historically, Gujarat has a rich electoral legacy. The first elections in the region were held in 1934 when it was part of the Bombay Presidency, with Ahmedabad electing Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, who later became the Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Since its formation in 1960, Gujarat has conducted regular local body elections to empower grassroots governance. The State Election Commission of Gujarat oversees these elections, ensuring free and fair processes.

In the 2021 local elections, over 8,235 seats were contested, with 237 candidates elected unopposed.

