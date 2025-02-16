Union MoS Nityanand Rai honours brave Delhi Police personnel on 78th Raising Day

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) On the occasion of the 78th Raising Day of Delhi Police, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, awarded medals to police personnel who displayed exceptional bravery in their duties.

The ceremony also recognised and honoured four police stations in Delhi for their outstanding contributions to law enforcement and public safety.

In his address during the event, Nityanand Rai extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Delhi Police for its long-standing service and dedication.

He expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts, stating, "Delhi Police is a symbol of an unmatched legacy. It has consistently ensured the safety and well-being of citizens and played a vital role in maintaining peace and security across the city."

The Minister highlighted the crucial role Delhi Police played in ensuring the success of the 'G20 Summit', noting their unwavering commitment to security during the international event.

"Even during the challenging times of the 'COVID-19 pandemic', Delhi Police worked relentlessly, demonstrating resilience and professionalism."

He also praised Delhi Police for not only fighting crime but for their strides toward technological advancements and ensuring women’s safety.

"Delhi Police has worked towards enhancing safety, particularly in women’s security, and has made significant progress in combating cybercrime," he added.

The event also saw "Delhi Police" being recognised for its progressive approach towards modernising policing practices, integrating technology, and focusing on community welfare.

The Minister further honoured the police personnel who showed exceptional courage in the line of duty, awarding them medals for their bravery. Additionally, four police stations were awarded for their exemplary service and contributions to maintaining law and order.

Delhi Police celebrated its 78th Raising Day this year, marking more than seven decades of steadfast service to the people of Delhi. The day's celebrations reflect the continued growth and evolution of the force, ensuring that it remains a cornerstone of public safety and security in the capital.

