Rising infertility rate may impact demographic future of India: Experts

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India is seeing a significant spike in infertility rate that may impact the demographic future of India, said experts on World IVF Day on Thursday.

World IVF Day is observed every year on July 25 to commemorate the remarkable advancements in infertility treatment and reproductive endocrinology, as well as to fight the stigma that often surrounds couples facing infertility.

"India is currently facing a significant challenge with rising infertility rates that could impact its demographic future," Kshitiz Murdia - CEO and Co-Founder of Indira IVF, told IANS.

"In India around 15-20 million couples are infertile and male infertility contributes around 40 per cent to this. We have observed a steady rise in male infertility in this country for over a decade now," added Ashwini S, Infertility specialist, Cloudnine Hospital, Bangalore

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in six people worldwide experience infertility in their lifetime.

Murdia said the reasons for infertility in India include high rates of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), affecting up to 22.5 per cent of women, growing substance abuse, shifts in lifestyle, and an increase in sexually transmitted infections.

"Environmental factors like high levels of air pollution and exposure to toxins can alter DNA contained within the sperm," Ashwini told IANS.

In addition, more and more urban couples are also opting for late marriage owing to career commitments, this leads to delayed parenthood because as men age, sperm count and mobility go down, which makes conceiving harder.

Murdia said that even though "around 27.5 million married couples are struggling to conceive, only a small fraction, approximately 2,75,000, undergo IVF treatments each year".

"While the country enjoys a demographic advantage with a predominantly young population, this is threatened by increasing infertility and an ageing populace, potentially leading to demographic issues similar to those seen in other Asian countries with ageing populations," he added.

Male infertility is also particularly on the rise in urban areas owing to a sedentary lifestyle and stress, which impacts hormonal balance causing issues in sperm count and quality.

It is becoming increasingly prominent as the rate of declining sperm counts has accelerated to 2.6 per cent per year since 2000.

"IVF clinics are witnessing a growing influx of patients struggling with low sperm counts and azoospermia -- a condition where no sperm is present in the semen," Murdia said.

More worrisome is the fact that it is "now significantly impacting younger males".

"If not addressed, these issues could significantly alter India's population structure, leading to a demographic crisis characterised by an ageing population, a situation for which the nation may not be fully prepared," Murdia said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.