‘Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri’ actress Shivani Gosain shares her character's secrets

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) ‘Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri’ actress Shivani Gosain, who plays the role of Kamini in the show, said that her character appears simple and innocent on the outside, but deep down, she is playing a different game.

Kamini is a woman of mystery, always playing a game where no one truly knows her next move.

Describing her character, Shivani Gosain shares, “Kamini appears simple and innocent on the outside, but deep down, she is playing a different game. Her clothes are always in dull, light shades, giving the impression of quietness and restraint.”

She added: “But in reality, she is full of colors—just not the kind one can easily see. She knows how to manipulate situations, always staying in her mother’s good books. She speaks sweetly to everyone, behaves like the perfect daughter, and ensures that no one suspects her real intentions. However, her mother is not entirely blind to her ways.”

The actress said that she knows Kamini isn’t as innocent as she pretends to be and “that she is always up to something.”

She further added, “Kamini’s true desire is to be the only one left in the haveli, with no one to challenge her. If she had her way, she would remove everyone, one by one, to stay in control. She never attacks openly; instead, every move is calculated, like a chess player strategizing each step.”

“She is always plotting in the shadows, yet no one ever doubts her. And that is what makes Kamini truly dangerous—her ability to hide her cunning nature behind a sweet, innocent smile.”

“Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri” follows the journey of Gauri, a courageous and kind-hearted girl whose unwavering faith helps her overcome life’s toughest challenges. Trapped in an unwanted marriage, she enters the Bundela family as their daughter-in-law, determined to carve her own path with wisdom and strength.

Starring Eshaa Pathak, Savi Thakur, and Swati Shah, the drama airs on Sun Neo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.