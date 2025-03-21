Imtiaz Ali shares inspiration behind Deepika and Saif’s emotional breakup party scene in ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has opened up about the inspiration behind the emotional breakup party scene in “Love Aaj Kal,” featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

During his recent appearance on Komal Nahta’s 'Game Changers' Podcast, the director shared an interesting anecdote about how a personal experience from his college days inspired a key moment in his 2009 hit "Love Aaj Kal." Ali recalled attending a breakup party thrown by two seniors who had just parted ways. Imtiaz shared, “I had attended a breakup party in college. Two seniors broke up; they conducted a party. So, art follows life, which follows art. There's a symbiotic relationship between art and society. Both are necessary for growth.”

The breakup party Imtiaz Ali attended during his college years served as inspiration for a pivotal scene in Love Aaj Kal, featuring Deepika and Saif. This emotional scene became one of the most iconic scenes in Hindi cinema.

During the conversation, the ‘Jab We Met’ director also stressed the vital role art plays in shaping and reflecting cultural and societal changes. He highlighted that art and society are in a constant dialogue, each influencing the other in an ongoing cycle.

Imtiaz went on to explain that art and society are always in dialogue, with each continuously influencing the other. "Both are essential for growth," he added, emphasizing the importance of creative expression in understanding and navigating the complexities of the modern world.

In the same podcast, Imtiaz Ali also dropped a hint about the possibility of a ‘Rockstar’ sequel.

He stated, “Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice. Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jaaye.” ( It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about Rockstar might come up.)

