Rhino found dead in Assam, authority denies poaching attempt

Guwahati, Oct 1 (IANS) A carcass of a rhino was found in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, officials said.

The authorities claimed that the rhino died due to infighting and denied any poaching attempt on the rhino.

Divisional Forest Officer in Nagaon, Suhaas Kadam, told IANS, "The rhino carcass was noticed by forest staff during patrolling this morning at 6 a.m. in fringe area of Burapahar range in the sixth additional area of Kaziranga National Park near Kamakhya range forest under Nagaon division."

He said, "The rhino appears to have succumbed to the injury caused by infighting between rhinos. No sign of poaching noted and all parts of the carcass, including horn, are found intact."

However, according to the forest officer, the actual cause will be ascertained after the veterinarian completes the post-mortem.

