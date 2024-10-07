RG Kar tragedy: CBI files first charge sheet, names Sanjay Roy as only prime accused

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed its first charge sheet in the rape and murder case of a doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, where the arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been named as the only prime accused.

However, sources said that in the first charge sheet filed at a special court in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, the CBI officials have provided details of tampering with evidence in the case during the initial phase of the investigation that was conducted by Kolkata Police.

This probe by the Kolkata Police was conducted before the central agency was handed over the charge of the investigation by the Calcutta High Court.

The details of the statement made by different individuals to the investigating officials have also been provided in the charge sheet, sources added.

The charge sheet had been filed exactly 58 days after the CBI started the investigation in the matter.

To recall, Sanjay Roy, who has been mentioned as the sole prime accused in the rape and murder in the charge sheet, was arrested by the cops of Kolkata Police and later handed over to the CBI.

He is currently in judicial custody and the CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on him.

Although the investigating officials also wanted to conduct a narco-analysis on Roy that was not possible since the latter did not give consent for it.

Besides Roy, the CBI had also arrested the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal.

They were arrested on charges of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence during the initial investigation by the city police.

Sources said that the investigating sleuths have got specific clues that the manner in which evidence in the case was tampered with, is no less heinous than the actual crime of rape and murder.

The investigating officials also feel that the proficiency and urgency with which the evidence was tampered with, hints at a deeper mystery behind the ghastly crime, sources added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.