Return of MUDA sites by CM Siddaramaiah's wife will be strong proof: Petitioner Krishna (IANS Interview)

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (IANS) Snehamayi Krishna, one of the petitioners who brought attention to the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), leading to a political storm in Karnataka, says his objective is to reclaim thousands of sites worth Rs 5,000 crore that were illegally allocated by the authority.

Krishna is the complainant in the FIR filed against CM Siddaramaiah by the Karnataka Lokayukta and in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In an interview with IANS, Krishna maintained that attempts were made to imprison him to prevent him from approaching the High Court, and he is prepared to face any consequences that may arise in the future.

IANS: The MUDA case involving CM Siddaramaiah is being investigated by both the Karnataka Lokayukta and the ED based on your petitions. What is your reaction?

Krishna: I am happy with the way things are unfolding. This development is a significant victory for our struggle.

IANS: Now that CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy has returned the sites in question to MUDA, how do you think the case will proceed?

Krishna: It’s a positive development. Until now, they had maintained that they wouldn’t return the sites. By returning them, they are essentially acknowledging the illegal allotment of sites by MUDA. This will serve as strong evidence in the case.

IANS: How long did you spend gathering material and documents for the MUDA case?

Krishna: I spent three months collecting documents related to the MUDA scam. I also received documents from others and used them to file the complaints.

IANS: Initially, your allegations against CM Siddaramaiah were dismissed. Now, with court rulings in your favour, how do you view the recent developments?

Krishna: I proceeded with the battle, supported by proper documentation. Some people initially didn’t understand the case or the evidence we gathered. However, the court has now clearly pointed out the illegalities and the supporting evidence in the MUDA scam. I have more evidence to prove my claims.

IANS: CM Siddaramaiah has said that the MUDA scam doesn’t attract money laundering charges, which are being investigated by the ED. What are your thoughts on that?

Krishna: The sites, which are worth crores, were taken by making payment of a mere Rs 1,000. The Mysuru Deputy Commissioner mentioned this in his letter to the government. I filed a complaint with the ED to investigate the Rs 5,000 crore scam involving the illegal allotment of land by MUDA, using the site allotment to CM Siddaramaiah’s family as an example. I’ve called for a comprehensive investigation by the ED.

IANS: The BJP has demanded security for you. Do you feel you need protection?

Krishna: I don’t need security right now. I don’t trust the Mysuru Police Commissioner, who holds his position due to the Chief Minister’s favour. The police don’t seem inclined to ensure my protection. I requested protection and made a written submission on August 18, 2024, even asking for a gunman.

However, if they provide security now, it will be problematic for me. The authorities are already sharing my call details and tracking my movements. I also don’t fear physical assault from the Chief Minister’s supporters, as they now seem convinced of the legitimacy of the MUDA scam allegations and have stopped making statements against me.

IANS: You come from a middle-class family. How is your family supporting you?

Krishna: My family was initially very emotional, fearing that I was endangering my life by challenging the Chief Minister. However, they are now convinced. I’ve reassured them that my struggle is for the greater good, and they’re supporting me.

IANS: Don’t you feel threatened?

Krishna: I follow Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. If you have a clear goal and honesty, you’ll naturally receive support. God will guide and support you, and that’s exactly what happened in my case. Support comes automatically when you pursue a righteous cause with determination. It’s like tasting the sweetness only after chewing the sugar.

IANS: What about the police cases filed against you?

Krishna: There was a plan to send me to jail on false charges to derail my efforts in the MUDA case. The intent was to prevent me from approaching the High Court. These attempts will likely continue, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m imprisoned. The system in our country operates this way.

There should be action taken against the filing of false cases. Unfortunately, the police often collaborate with those in power in such circumstances.

IANS: The BJP has been supporting you. How do you feel about their backing?

Krishna: I’m thankful for their support. It’s the duty of a political party to extend their help to someone who is fighting against systemic corruption.

