Retd officer in UP duped of Rs 1.5L by sextortion gang

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) A retired government officer has ended up paying Rs 1.5 lakh to a sextortion gang for deleting his obscene video.

The incident came to light on Thursday.

The 65-year-old victim, a resident of Gomti Nagar, got a call from a man who introduced himself as an officer of Cyber Crime in Delhi and told the victim about a video in which the former was seen in a compromising state.

The caller then asked the victim that the video was with a YouTuber and he would delete it provided the victim paid money.

The caller coerced the victim to pay Rs 32,500 and Rs 65,000 and later the victim paid Rs 50,000 for deleting the video from the social sites.

“The man introduced himself as Vikram Rathore and he was constantly pressuring me to pay the money for deletion of the obscene video. I do not know if the video existed,” the victim said.

He said that he dialled 1930 Cyber helpline for redressal of his problem and was told that the social media ID of the above said police officer has been breached and some miscreant was using the same.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, Deepak Pandey, said that police registered a case under sections for forgery and other and slapped the provisions of the 66 IT Act.

