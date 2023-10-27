Now Congress hoarding in Lucknow declares Rahul as PM candidate

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) In a retaliatory move, the Congress has put up a hoarding outside its state headquarters in Lucknow, projecting senior leader Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister in 2024 and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai as Chief Minister in 2027.

“2024 main Rahul, 2027 main Rai, Desh Pradesh Bol Raha Hai, Haath Ke Saath Aayen” (Rahul in 2024 and Rai in 2027, say India and UP, join hands with the Congress,” reads hoarding at the Congress office.

This comes days after a hoarding was put up outside the Samajwadi Party office, proclaiming Akhilesh Yadav as a Prime Ministerial candidate.

Besides carrying pictures of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee general secretary (Uttar Pradesh in charge) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Rai, hoarding carries pictures of other party leaders and workers too.

When contacted, Rai downplayed hoarding saying this was only an expression of aspirations of Congress workers.

“Our endeavour is to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and make Rahul Gandhi next Prime Minister of India. We cannot say what is going to happen in 2027,” said Rai.

