UP bank employee made to transfer money online before being killed

Pilibhit, Oct 27 (IANS) A 24-year-old employee of a private bank in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was beaten to death by robbers after they forced him to make an online transfer of Rs 98,000 from his account while he was returning home to his village in Pilibhit district.

The police said that seven people have now been arrested following a tip-off.

The decomposed body of the victim, Yusuf Ahmad of Gaybojh village under Amaria police limits was found near the Pilibhit-Madhotanda road under Sungarhi police jurisdiction.

ASP Anil Kumar Yadav said Yusuf’s father, Maqsood Ahmad, filed a missing person report at Amaria police station when his son did not reach home on October 21 and his phone was found switched off.

After the body was found, Pilibhit SP Atul Kumar Sharma deployed three police teams, including one of Sungarhi police station and two of the special operations group and surveillance cell, to work out the case.

The surveillance team then found that Yusuf had transferred money online to certain people.

