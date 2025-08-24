Research on ‘The Bengal Files’ started before ‘The Kashmir Files’ was shot, reveals Pallavi Joshi

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Actress-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Bengal Files’, has shared that the research on the film was done before she and her husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shot for ‘The Kashmir Files’.

The actress spoke with IANS at her home in the Andheri area of Mumbai, and said that the stalling of shooting for ‘The Kashmir Files’ back in 2020 owing to civil restriction imposed to curb Covid-19 helped the couple with the research of ‘The Bengal Files’.

She told IANS, “The research for this film started even before we started shooting for ‘The Kashmir Files’. The thing is that we were supposed to start shooting for ‘The Kashmir Files’ in March 2020, but because of the first wave of Covid-19 where everything was stalled, we were about to go to Kashmir four or five days later and then we got a notification from all the associations saying that the shootings are stalled and after that, of course, through the lockdown, we were sitting at home doing nothing”.

She said that Vivek started with the research and while’The Kashmir Files’ was going on, and their team was still researching for this film.

She further mentioned, “So, it's been almost five years of research, and this was always planned because when we started with the ‘Tashkent Files’, we had decided that we'll do a trilogy”.

“Of course, we didn't know if we would be able to complete it successfully because a lot of filmmakers have started making trilogies but haven't really been able to finish them. But thank God that we are on our third one and after the release of this, we would be able to say that we've completed a trilogy”, she added.

‘The Bengal Files’ is based on the Direct Action Day, and is touted to bring events from one of the darkest chapters of modern India to light.

