Remarks against Islam: Unemployed youth detained in Goa

Panaji, Oct 4 (IANS) A-27 year unemployed local resident has been detained by Goa police for allegedly involved in posting objectionable remarks on social media against a particular religion, police said.

On September 30, tension had prevailed in some parts of Goa after some persons allegedly posted defamatory messages on social media which hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Muslim organisations had filed police complaints in Panaji, Margao, Ponda, Mapusa, in this connection. Subsequently FIRs were registered in Ponda and Margao police stations in South Goa.

They had also lodged a complaint with the cyber crime department, submitting that the persons who created fake accounts on Instagram, and allegedly made some objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam, should be arrested.

Superintendent of Police (cyber crime) Akshat Kaushal, IPS, on Wednesday addressed a press conference and informed that one of the main accused persons is apprehended, which is a major breakthrough.

“FIRs were registered in Ponda and Margao police stations. The accused person has been handed over to them, they will make further process of arrest,” Akshat Kaushal said.

He said that Cyber police were investigating the case and it was a big challenge for them to liaison with social media companies, as they are having servers in foreign countries, to get details.

“Presently we can not disclose the name of the accused person as more persons could be arrested in this case. He is a local resident and his family has said that he was undergoing some form of medical treatment,” he said, adding medical papers of the accused person will be verified.

He said that the investigation is in the preliminary stage and police will find out how many accounts were created and persons involved in it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.