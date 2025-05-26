Red alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore ghat areas as rain predicted in TN till May 28

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a red alert for the Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu until May 28.

The alert, which remains in effect on Monday, comes amid increasing concerns of landslides, flash floods, and waterlogging in vulnerable regions along the Western Ghats.

On Sunday, intense rain accompanied by strong winds uprooted trees and caused significant damage to crops and houses in the Nilgiris district.

A tragic incident was reported in Eighth Mile, a popular tourist spot, where a 15-year-old boy from Kozhikode, Kerala, died after a tree fell on him.

The victim, identified as P. Adhi Dev, was part of a 15-member family vacationing in the area when the mishap occurred.

District authorities have moved at least 70 residents from low-lying areas to safer locations, including shelters set up in Thalayathimund, Alagarmalai, and Ranganathapuram, as a precautionary measure.

According to RMC Director B. Amudha, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, which is expected to intensify the rainfall across the state.

She added that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in multiple districts.

The RMC forecast includes heavy rainfall for the Nilgiris, Coimbatore (ghat areas), Theni, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, and Tiruppur between May 25 and 28.

An orange alert has been issued for Theni, Tenkasi, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts on Monday, while Tiruppur and Dindigul are also expected to receive heavy showers.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, orange alerts have been sounded again for the Nilgiris and Coimbatore’s ghat regions.

Light to moderate rain is expected in other districts, including Virudhunagar.

The inclement weather has prompted the suspension of trekking activities in the Velliangiri Hills, and coracle rides on the Bhavani River have been cancelled due to the rising water levels caused by increased inflow.

In Kanniyakumari district alone, heavy rain led to the uprooting of 49 trees and damage to 170 electric poles. The district recorded 20.51 mm of rainfall by Sunday night.

Officials have urged the public, especially those residing in hilly and low-lying areas, to remain cautious and follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.