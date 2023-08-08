Ravie Dubey turns lawyer for courtroom drama 'Lakhan Leela Bhargav'

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Slipping into the character of a criminal lawyer from a small town, versatile actor Ravie Dubey is all set to play the titular role in the upcoming courtroom comedy series 'Lakhan Leela Bhargav'.

Delving into the heartlands of India, the show set in Lucknow traces the story of a criminal lawyer who has a distinctive heroic approach to his cases.

Sharing the announcement teaser on social media on Tuesday, Ravie offered a small glimpse into the show. The teaser showcases Lakhan Leela Bhargava's 'tedi ungli' spirit in full force.

The 30 second video asset shows a 360 aerial-view of the beautiful landscape of Lucknow, and Ravie as a lawyer is seen saying "Is pure lucknow me ek naam ki goonj hogi... ham thode se criminal hai thode se lawyer hain, isilie criminal lawyer.. aa rahe hain hum, Lakhan Leela Bhargav.. bas naam hi kaafi hai."

It features Ravie in disguise as a criminal, an old man, and also as a sweet corporate working guy. The video ends with Ravie standing amid a crowd with people of all religions clapping in admiration for him. The crowd can be seen holding placards with messages like "My Life #Its my choice", "LLB rocks", "My Baby #ItsMyChoice".

The video is captioned as, "HEROgiri se karne LAWgiri, aa raha hai Lakhan Leela Bhargava! Inka toh bas naam hi kaafi hai! Lakhan Leela Bhargava aa raha hai jald only on #JioCinema".

Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjit Taneja dropped a fire emoji in the comment section. Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Bawaal", Paritosh Tripathi said, "Dhamaaaal", and Karanvir Bohra said, "All the best brotha".

This rollercoaster blockbuster promises an exceptional fusion of action, humour, and the essence of small-town humour.

It will premiere on Jio Cinema on August 21.

Currently, the actor and producer is also enjoying the success and love for the second season of his production 'Udaariyaan'. Meanwhile, on the work front he was last seen in web series 'Matsya Kaand'.

