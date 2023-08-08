Man shot dead in UP’s Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 8 (IANS) A 55-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants, late on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jasveer Singh, a resident of Saidpur village under Himpur Dipa police circle.

According to police reports, the police control room received a call about a man being shot dead.

Bijnor SSP Neeraj Jadaon said that the police reached the spot and found the body of Jasvir Singh.

He said that the body had been sent for post-mortem and police teams had been set up to trace the assailants.

